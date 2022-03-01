The 33-year-old Polish goal machine has one more year left on his current deal and is reported to be “looking at his options”.

Robert Lewandowski has seen it all and done it all at Bayern Munich. His numbers are simply jaw dropping, 333 goals in 362 games, 18 titles which include Bundesliga, Champions League, and Club World Cup medals. The 33-year-old striker is beginning to ask himself “what’s next?”.

According to reports in Germany, Lewandowski has one year left on his deal at Bayern Munich but is not shutting the door at any option going forward. In an interview for Sky Sports in Germany, Lewandowski was calm when questioned about his future: “I am open to everything. I'm quiet… It is important for me to be able to focus on my game, always on what can happen in the last match. Everything that remains to be done regarding the contracts is a secondary issue and remains in the background.”

This season the Polish striker has been on top of his game with 39 goals in 33 games across all competitions, Bayern seem set to win yet another league title and it would seem the time has come to ponder the future for Robert Lewandowski.

Where could Robert Lewandowski go if he left Bayern Munich?

Robert Lewandowski will not be short on offers, going into the 2022 World Cup he will be on his final year at Bayern Munich, after that, rumors of a move to Real Madrid and Arsenal have been picking up steam in Europe.

MLS could not be a farfetched idea, while MLS is no longer bringing players of a certain age, the league has looked past age when it comes to a certain few and Robert Lewandowski checks all the boxes, and the league could pay a good salary for the player. Which team would remain to be seen but Chicago and New York have big Polish communities.