Reports out of Germany state that the 33-year-old striker is not happy that Bayern Munich have stated that the Polish international is not for sale.

Robert Lewandowski is one of the top 5 strikers in the world, he has also been there and done that at Bayern Munich, having recently won his 8th Bundesliga title with the German giants this past weekend.

Lewandowski is reportedly looking for new challenges after dominating the Bundesliga for more than a decade and recently scoring 33 goals this season in the league. The club in question looking to get a hold of the Polish striker is Barcelona who are very interested in bringing him over.

Now according to Sport Bild, Lewandowski is reportedly unhappy that director Hasan Salihamidzic has stated that the striker is not for sale twice already. This reportedly has led to Lewandowski to pursue a move away from Bayern.

What chances does Robert Lewandowski have to play for Barcelona

At the moment the only way Lewandowski could leave Bayern Munich is if a club would come and pay a transfer fee for the striker. Lewandowski has a contract until the end of next season.

Barcelona is said to be ready to negotiate a way to get the Polish superstar but even at 33, Lewandowski’s market value is high, and it would raise many eyebrows if Bayern Munich would let a player who has scored 48 goals this season just leave on a loan or a small fee.

The only way Lewandowski could leave the German champions was if he pushed for a move, in which it is being reported that the 33-year-old would like to pursue another challenge and that the Barcelona interest did incite Lewandowski to think about a future in Spain.

Lewandowski and Bayern Munich are also negotiating a new contract with said talks at a stalemate at the moment. On April 24th, Lewandowski admitted that his situation at Bayern Munich was “not easy” amid the transfer talks and placed the ball in Bayern Munich’s court if the club wants to keep him in the long term.