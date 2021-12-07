Xavi is just settling into his position as Barcelona head coach but already there are reports that one of his players is abandoning ship come the summer.

Barcelona’s 2021/22 season has been a rollercoaster of bad, the Catalan club sits seventh in LaLiga and clinging to life to the second spot of their Champions League group. Xavi has come in to put out the fire but after a loss over the weekend to Real Betis some momentum has died down.

Despite Xavi’s interest to take Barcelona back to their roots, the club’s dire financial situation will not permit Barcelona to spend big in the next few transfer windows. Xavi is doing the best he can to mold a squad that has its shortcomings, an example of this is having American Sergiño Dest learn soccer tactics to help his positioning on the field.

Jota Jordi on El Chiringuito reports that one of Xavi’s soldiers is not sticking around next season and that Ousmane Dembélé has informed the coach he is leaving in the summer. Dembélé will not be short on offers after a rather disappointing stint at Barcelona.

Possible destinations for Ousmane Dembélé

Ousmane Dembélé may want out, but not before Barcelona will make a last-ditch attempt to keep the French star on the squad next year, considering how weak Barcelona is at forward. Dembélé has played only 2 games this season in LaLiga both coming off the bench after missing almost all of the season with a knee injury. Barcelona is reported to have offered Dembélé the same salary but inflated bonuses to make up for the salary freeze.

Dembélé who has played 83 games and only scored 18 goals in 5 seasons now can largely be summed up as a disappointment at Barcelona. Nonetheless clubs like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus and Tottenham have expressed interest in the French international.