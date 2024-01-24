A new year has started and the soccer community already feels that the next FIFA World Cup is getting closer. For the first time in tournament history, three countries will host the competition when the United States, Mexico, and Canada serve as co-hosts for the 2026 event.

While the governing body has already announced all the venues, fans are still waiting to know where the grand final will take place. According to the London Times, the three stadiums that are still in consideration are the AT&T Stadium (Dallas), MetLife Stadium (New York), and SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles).

The report claims the MetLife Stadium are “slight” favorites to get the upper hand, while the AT&T Stadium is making a “strong push” to get the big game. SoFi Stadium, meanwhile, has reportedly made a “last-ditch” effort to comply with FIFA’s demands regarding to space on the sidelines.

Let’s keep in mind that all these stadiums currently use artificial turf, so the venue that ultimately gets the hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup final will have to switch to natural grass.

The World Cup returns to the US more than three decades later

2026 will be the second time the United States host a World Cup, having already served as home to the 1994 event. On that occasion, the grand final took place at a packed Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California as Brazil beat Italy on penalties in front of 94,194 spectators.

Flash-forward to the 21st century, the iconic Rose Bowl remains one of the largest stadiums in the US but the modern SoFi Stadium was selected as California’s representative venue in the second World Cup that takes place in American soil.

All the 2026 World Cup venues

United States

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Mexico

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

Canada