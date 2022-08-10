The Cristiano Ronaldo saga continues to extend as Manchester United have so far failed to find a new home for the Portuguese star. This situation seems to be taking a toll on the locker room, as some teammates reportedly want him out.

Despite being heavily linked with a move out this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Manchester United with the 2022-23 season already underway. The Portuguese star's contract runs out in 2023, but it remains to be seen whether he plays out the rest of his deal.

Ronaldo, 37, is believed to be keen on playing for a UEFA Champions League club this season after the Red Devils finished sixth last term. However, there don't seem to be too many options for him out there.

Having missed the start of preseason tour, Ronaldo was not included in the lineup for United's first Premier League fixture against Brighton. According to The Sun, many teammates would prefer that Ronaldo leaves rather than continue tolerating this situation.

Report: 'Annoyed' Man Utd squad wants Ronaldo out

"It is really starting to annoy a lot of players now," a source told The Sun. “He does have his allies in the camp but a lot are fed up with how he is going about things.”

Erik ten Hag has made it loud and clear he wants Ronaldo to be part of his plans in his first season at the helm of United. That said, the Dutchman expects him to follow the rules just like everyone else.

Ronaldo was in the eye of the storm last week after leaving the stadium before the end of the Rayo Vallecano friendly, an attitude than ten Hag described as 'unnacceptable.'

The future of the Portuguese striker remains unclear, with no teams showing interest in him as of late. Chelsea and Napoli were mentioned as potential landing spots in the past but they don't seem to be on the run anymore.

Meanwhile, United need to bounce back fast following a disappointing start to the Premier League. Ten Hag's boys will try and get their first win of the season when they visit Brentford on Saturday. We'll have to wait and see whether Ronaldo starts this time.