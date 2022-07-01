According to a report from The Athletic the 23-year-old USMNT star could make a leap to the Premier League and go on loan to Jesse Marsch’s side.

Tyler Adams has been looking to move on from RB Leipzig, both the player and the club have been looking at the shopping window with the American defensive midfielder at the moment only having mild offers. Adams has been with RB Leipzig since 2019 and despite some very good showings has only played in 75 games in the Bundesliga mostly due to injuries.

Adams has been steady for the club and most recently was linked with a move to Sevilla of the Spanish LaLiga with no real concrete offer appearing. Now according to The Athletic a possibility to move to the Premier League and play for American coach Jesse Marsch may be able to happen.

Jesse Marsch took over Leeds United from Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa and helped the club fight off relegation and now is trying to build a squad more towards his liking for the coming season and Tyler Adams, who he knows from his time at RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls of MLS, could be a good fit.

Tyler Adams could go on loan to Leeds United

Adams, who is vacationing in Playa del Carmen in Mexico, could make a loan move to Leeds United with an option to buy. Adams is said to have a number of clubs interested in his services, but Leeds has been a steady option almost since day one.

Jesse Marsch and Leeds pulled the trigger on another USMNT star, Brenden Aaronson at the start of the offseason as the tricky winger made an over $30 million move from Red Bull Salzburg in Austria to Leeds. Marsch could lose many of his main pieces as Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips are subject to transfer talks as well.

At RB Leipzig Adams played for three and a half seasons scoring 2 goals in 103 matches, winning the German cup this past season, his only title at the club.