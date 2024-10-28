Report: Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid make bold and unexpected move ahead of Ballon d'Or ceremony

Ahead of the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony, both Real Madrid and one of its stars, Vini Jr., have made a surprising decision prior to the event.

The countdown continues to discover the next Ballon d’Or winner. Among the top contenders is none other than Brazilian star Vini Jr., who has had an outstanding season with Real Madrid. However, it has been reported that the forward and his club made an unexpected move ahead of the awards ceremony.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano via his X account (formerly Twitter), neither Vinicius nor his teammates will attend the ceremony, as they are already aware of the final decision that none of them will win the award.

“BREAKING: Vinicius Jr will NOT travel to Paris as Real Madrid know he will NOT win the Ballon d’Or. No one from Real Madrid will attend the ceremony. No Florentino Pérez, no Vini Jr, no Carlo Ancelotti, no Jude Bellingham,” Romano stated.

With the final result confirmed, neither Real Madrid nor its nominees will be taking home the trophy. In response, both the club and its players have decided to skip the gala in Paris. This decision has sparked controversy among many in the football community.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

The other candidates for the trophy

In what will be a rather unusual ceremony, as neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo is nominated for the first time in many years, several players had outstanding performances this season, earning them nominations for the Ballon d’Or.

With the news that Real Madrid players will not attend the ceremony since they already know they won’t win the award, here are some of the potential winners nominated by FIFA for this season:

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig – Barcelona)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

When and where will this year’s ceremony take place?

The highly anticipated Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place today, Monday, October 28, in Paris, France. The chosen venue for the event is the historic Théâtre du Châtelet.

In addition to awarding the trophy for the best male player of the season, the ceremony will also recognize the best female player in women’s football, the coach of the year, the best goalkeeper, the best goal, among others.