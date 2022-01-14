The former England international picked his eleven for FIFA team of the year with one glaring omission… Lionel Messi.

Rio Ferdinand knows a thing or two about taking on the best of the best, the defender once played at Manchester United playing against the best in the world in the Champions League. Ferdinand also played for England on 81 occasions scoring 3 goals and playing in three World Cups.

The now pundit found a place for Cristiano Ronaldo in his FIFA team of the year, as well as Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, but he made one glaring omission, Lionel Messi.

Ferdinand also found room for N'Golo Kante stating, '[Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland are going to win [selection] for the next ten years. If you don't have Kante as well, then you might as well go under the table.'

With regard to Messi, Rio Ferdinand pointed out to FIVE, 'Messi, since he's been at PSG, can't be in the conversation – because of how badly he's done after the transfer window in terms of goals and assists… If [Ronaldo] doesn't play, Man United get knocked out of the Champions League. [Salah is the] Premier League's best player. He has been nothing short of remarkable. He's destroyed all comers. This guy's so clinical.'

Robert Lewandowski also got a lot of praise from the former England defender, ‘(Lewandowski) Scored the most league goals of any player in Europe's top five leagues. That's all I need to say. He wins it, no argument.'

Rio Ferdinand team for FIFA team of the year is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Walker, Rudiger, Dias, Cancelo

Midfielders: Muller, Kante, Verratti

Forwards: Salah, Ronaldo, Lewandowski

