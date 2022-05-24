River Plate will close their participation in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores when they host Alianza Lima. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, predictions and odds in the United States.

River Plate, already qualified for the round of 16, will seek to close their participation in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores in the best way when they receive Alianza Lima on Wednesday, May 25. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Possibly this will be one of the least attractive games of the final Matchday of the Copa Libertadores group stage since neither of the two teams are fighting for any objective. In the case of the locals, they have 13 points while Colo Colo and Fortaleza, their immediate pursuers, have 7 points, so they are even assured of first place regardless of the outcome of this game.

In the case of Alianza Lima, until Matchday 5 they had a chance of being able to stay in third place, which would allow them to play in the Copa Sudamericana, but currently with 1 point they would not even reach Fortaleza or Colo Colo. However, they have the chance to get a historic result on River's court, and they will surely go after him.

River Plate vs Alianza Lima: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Belgrano, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

River Plate vs Alianza Lima: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

River Plate vs Alianza Lima: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams have met in a total of 7 games throughout history, and as can be expected, the dominators of the statistics are River Plate who have won 5 games and the other two were draws. That means that Alianza Lima can never beat the "Millonarios".

The last confrontation between the two took place on April 6, 2022, and on that occasion it was a 1-0 victory for Marcelo Gallardo's team with a goal from Matias Suarez. Another interesting fact is that the two draws recorded in the statistics were in Peru, so whenever they played in Argentina, River Plate were the winners.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Alianza Lima in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, May 25 at the Estadio Monumental for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between River Plate and Alianza Lima will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

River Plate vs Alianza Lima: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: River Plate are the favorite with -1600 odds, while Alianza Lima have +3500. A tie would finish in a +1000 payout.

Caesars River Plate -1600 Tie +1000 Alianza Lima +3500

*Odds via Caesars