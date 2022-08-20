River Plate will host Central Cordoba at El Monumental Stadium for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For Matchday 14 of the 2022 Argentine League, River Plate will receive Central Cordoba. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).

Little by little, Marcelo Gallardo's team has been getting closer to the top of the standings. The 0-0 draw for Matchday 14 against Arsenal prevented them from being even closer, but they have also managed to reduce the difference with Atletico Tucuman to only 7 points, which for a tournament with almost half remaining to be played is not too much, for what the "Millonarios" aspire to continue approaching.

Their rivals will be a team that has been quite irregular this championship. Central Cordoba has had games at a very high level, and others where they played really badly. It is always a mystery to know at what level he will play his next match. The truth is that they are a dangerous team that trusts to be able to complicate River.

River Plate vs Central Cordoba: Kick-Off Time

River Plate will play against Central Cordoba for the Matchday 15 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, August 21 at the El Monumental Stadium in Belgrano, Argentina.

Barbados: 5:00 PM

Belize: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (EDT)

Germany: 11:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 PM

Jamaica: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 5:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Central Cordoba: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN 4 North

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, ViX, Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX+

