The Bayern Munich superstar gives more importance to the FIFA award. Months after the controversy around the last Ballon d'Or results, Robert Lewandowski explained why he The Best is more valuable for him.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or may have been one of the most controversial awards in recent times. Even though Lionel Messi will always seem to be a deserved winner of the prize, many people believed it should have been given to Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern Munich striker made a strong case to bring home his first Golden Ball in 2020 but the ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic. The following year, many expected the Pole would finally be recognized for his performances.

However, it was the Argentine superstar who got the upper hand for the seventh time, a decision that has frustrated Lewandowski. He claimed his revenge earlier this year, though, as he was given The Best award by FIFA. And for the 33-year-old, that prize is more important.

Lewandowski explains why The Best is more important than the Ballon d'Or award

In an interview with Pole outlet Pilka Nozna, Lewandowski talked about a number of topics, including the future of his career, but more importantly, he expanded on why he takes more pride of winning The Best for the second straight year than potentially receiving the Ballon d'Or, something he didn't accomplish so far.

"I've been thinking about The Best and Ballon d'Or awards lately," he said, as quoted by As in Spanish. "And I've come to the conclusion that the FIFA award is more important. In the Ballon d'Or only journalists vote, there is no clear verification. In the FIFA prize, on the other hand, professionals and press vote. Captains and coaches can evaluate our performances in a more realistic and objective way, because they know how much each game, record, and injury cost us. The Ballon d'Or might be better positioned in the prestige ranking, but the recognition I received by winning The Best makes me proud because I know how hard I worked for many years."

But when he saw how Messi received his seventh Ballon d'Or, that was not how he seemed to feel. However, Lewandowski now downplays the impact losing in that ceremony had on him. “It’s not like I can’t sleep after not winning an award, asking myself in what I’ve failed. Especially because I realized that politics also play a part in soccer sometimes. The results of this vote don’t affect me at all. The important thing is to enjoy the game and help my teammates win.”

Lewandowski speaks up on his award battle with Messi

The race for the Ballon d'Or was more intense than in other years. A number of leaks went viral on the Internet, with some results having Lewandowski as the winner, while others predicted Messi would emerge victorious again. However, the Pole himself fueled his competition with the Argentine as he took a shot at him, doubting the sincerity behind Messi's words about Lewi deserving the award.

But Lewandowski later tried to clarify his comments and once again showed his respect for Messi, even though he didn't vote the Pole star for The Best. “I did vote him because I appreciate what he has done this year and before. Messi said he would vote me for the Ballon d’Or. He changed his mind later? I don’t know. I won’t complain, he made a decision and it’s done. However, I won the award, so it was easier for me to accept it.”