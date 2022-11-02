Roma and Ludogorets will clash at Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Europa League to see which club advances to the next round. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Roma vs Ludogorets: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Europa League in your country

The 2022-2023 Europa League will probably have the best match of the day in Roma battling Ludogorets at Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 6 trying to determine who qualifies to the next round. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, Paramount+ will be available.

Roma entered this competition after winning last season’s Conference League, although this tournament hasn’t been easy for them. They fell behind Real Betis rapidly and their chances of taking the first place was quickly out of reach, but now they have the opportunity to move on. The Giallorossi depend on themselves since a win will put them ahead of their opponent. However, even a tie would eliminate the Italian team because they lost their previous head-to-head.

Ludogorets will have the tough task of visiting the Stadio Olimpico to play against a really good rival. Though they have the extremely important advantage of having two outcomes that benefit them. That key 2-1 victory over Roma on Matchday 1 is what keeps them ahead despite both having seven points so far. If they get out of Italy undefeated, they will advance in the UEL. But of course, a loss will eliminate them from the competition.

Roma vs Ludogorets: Kick-Off Time

Roma will Ludogorets at Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, November 3.

Roma vs Ludogorets: TV Channel and Live Streaming

