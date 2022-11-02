The 2022-2023 Europa League will probably have the best match of the day in Roma battling Ludogorets at Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 6 trying to determine who qualifies to the next round. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, Paramount+ will be available.
Roma entered this competition after winning last season’s Conference League, although this tournament hasn’t been easy for them. They fell behind Real Betis rapidly and their chances of taking the first place was quickly out of reach, but now they have the opportunity to move on. The Giallorossi depend on themselves since a win will put them ahead of their opponent. However, even a tie would eliminate the Italian team because they lost their previous head-to-head.
Ludogorets will have the tough task of visiting the Stadio Olimpico to play against a really good rival. Though they have the extremely important advantage of having two outcomes that benefit them. That key 2-1 victory over Roma on Matchday 1 is what keeps them ahead despite both having seven points so far. If they get out of Italy undefeated, they will advance in the UEL. But of course, a loss will eliminate them from the competition.
Roma vs Ludogorets: Kick-Off Time
Roma will Ludogorets at Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, November 3.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (November 4)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (November 4)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Bulgaria: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 01:30 AM (November 4)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (November 4)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (November 4)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 4)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (November 4)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 4)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 4)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (November 4)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Roma vs Ludogorets: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN Extra
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport 4, RMC Sport en direct
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: TV8, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
South Korea: SPOTV ON 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4
United States: Paramount+, VIX+