Ronaldinho is one of the greatest Brazilian soccer players in history, so he is the point of attention anywhere. Now, he got furious after he received a taste of his own medicine with two nutmeggs that surprised him a lot.

When soccer fans mention Ronaldinho, magic instantly comes to their head. The Brazilian forward was probably one of the best players to do dribbles, but now he lived what he used to did to his rivals after he was nutmegged twice by famous TikTokers.

During his Barcelona days, Ronaldinho showed the world what he was capable of. Not only was he able to score and assist, but the dribbles were his signature move as he was nearly impossible to defend as it was never easy to predict what he was going to do.

But now, even in retirement, he has proven that the magic he was born with is still there. In some charity or exhibition games, Ronaldinho shows some dribbles and is a menace to the rivals still.

Ronaldinho gets nutmegged twice and shows he wasn't thrilled about it

Throughout history, Ronaldinho is know as 'The Nutmeg King' thanks to his skills to pass the ball between the rivals' legs. He was able to do it a lot of times, but now he received a taste of his own medicine and was not very happy about it.

During his visit to Manta, Ronaldinho shared some time with fans. But two TikTokers took advantage of his distraction and nuttmeged him twice after he was stepping off the field into the locker room.

After the first nutmeg, it seems like Ronaldinho didn't pay much attention to what happened and just hugged the TikToker. But in the second one, he knew what happened, kicked the ball furiously and even the author was a little frightened about his reaction.