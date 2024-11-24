NBA News: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sends a clear message to haters after beating the Hornets

After the Milwaukee Bucks' victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a message for his critics during the NBA regular season.

The NBA regular season is in full swing, and the Milwaukee Bucks are fighting to stay on track for a direct playoff berth. Their recent win over the Charlotte Hornets offered a glimmer of hope, improving their record to 8-9. Leading the charge was none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who delivered another standout performance.

As the season progresses, top players inevitably face criticism, and Antetokounmpo has been no exception. Just days ago, he was the subject of scrutiny following a disappointing Bucks loss. However, the former MVP responded in the best way possible—by putting on a show against Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo was the driving force behind the Bucks’ victory, scoring 32 points and dominating on both ends of the court. After the game, he took to social media to send a message to his critics. In a post featuring two photos—one of himself celebrating and another referencing a playful gesture he made during the game—Antetokounmpo delivered his rebuttal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NBA stars are no strangers to criticism, and for some, it becomes a constant part of their careers. Recently, even LeBron James made headlines for stepping away from social media, citing the “hate and negativity” surrounding the sport. Antetokounmpo, however, chose to address the backlash head-on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dealing with criticism: Antetokounmpo’s response

Speaking through the Bucks’ official channels, he responded to the negativity: “I don’t follow this stuff, but I have a lot of people who appreciate me and send me good stats to make me feel good about myself. Others, not so much.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Giannis Antetokounmpo highlights Damian Lillard's role as Bucks’ closer

He also shared a humorous yet pointed response to a specific critique. “I shoot 73% late-game free throws. From three, I shoot 50%, and on mid-range, I’m 31 out of 58—that’s 54%. I’d call myself clutch,” he said with a laugh. His playful yet confident tone made it clear why he felt compelled to address the chatter.

Dominating the Hornets: Antetokounmpo’s key stats

Antetokounmpo’s performance against the Hornets was nothing short of remarkable. He not only scored 32 points but also contributed heavily on defense, grabbing 11 rebounds (nine of them defensive). Offensively, he shot 12-of-23 from the field, hit one of his three three-point attempts, and went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to his scoring, Antetokounmpo dished out six assists, recorded two blocks, and added four turnovers—moments that proved pivotal in Milwaukee’s victory. The Bucks will next take the court on Tuesday in a highly anticipated NBA Cup group stage matchup against the Miami Heat.