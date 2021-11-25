Saint-Etienne will host Paris Saint Germain at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in a match for the 15th round of the Ligue 1 2021-2022 season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Ligue 1 2021-2022

Saint-Etienne and PSG will face each other at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Matchday 15 of the Ligue 1 2021-2022 season. Here you will find all the detailed information about this French league soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. To watch this game live in the US, tune in on fuboTV (free trial).

The home side comes from a 1-0 away win over Troyes to accumulate their second win in a row and second in the tournament. Saint-Etienne seem to be recovering after a poor start of the season, but they still have a lot to do, as they are in 19th place in the standings with 12 points after 14 games.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint Germain have 37 points in 14 matches, a magnificent campaign in the French domestic league. However, they come from a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in a UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Date

Saint-Etienne vs PSG will face each other for Matchday 15 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season on Sunday, November 28, at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. Last time they met, Paris Saint Germain clinched a 3-2 home win.

Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 7.00 AM

CT: 6.00 AM

MT: 5.00 AM

PT: 4.00 AM

Saint-Etienne vs PSG: TV Channel and live stream in the US

The game to be played at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard between Saint-Etienne and PSG on Matchday 15 of Ligue 1 2021-2022 will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.