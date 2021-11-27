Saint-Etienne will host Paris Saint Germain at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard for Matchday 15 of the Ligue 1 2021-2022. Here, find out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021/22 Ligue 1 Matchday 15 in the US

Paris Saint Germain will visit Saint-Etienne for Matchday 15 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are located in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

Saint-Etienne are in 19th place in the standings with 12 points after 14 games. The team is coming from a 1-0 away win over Troyes, their second triumph in a row. Now, they will try to extend this positive run against the leaders at home.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain have been impeccable in the domestic league, being at the top with 37 points and only one defeat so far. However, they will try to recover from their 2-1 loss against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 7.00 AM (ET).

Location: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 7.00 AM

CT: 6.00 AM

MT: 5.00 AM

PT: 4.00 AM

Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other 88 times in all competitions. Paris Saint Germain have so far been the better side with 49 triumphs over the 13 wins of St-Etienne. They have drawn 26 matches. Their last encounter took place in April, with PSG getting a narrow 3-2 win.

How to watch or live stream Saint-Etienne vs PSG in the US

The match between Saint-Etienne and PSG for the Matchday 15 of the Ligue 1 2021/22 to be played on Sunday, November 28, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV. You can also watch it on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, PSG are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -350, while Saint-Etienne have odds of +700. A tie would end up in a +480 payout.

FanDuel Saint-Etienne +700 Tie +480 PSG -350

*Odds by FanDuel