San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Galaxy face each other at Stanford Stadium for Week 16 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream free it in the US.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Week 16 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Galaxy will face each other at Stanford Stadium (Stanford, California) for Week 16 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. If you are in the United States, you can follow the match by tuning FuboTV, and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

San Jose Earthquakes are not going through their best time. The team led by Alex Covelo is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with 15 points and is unlikely to qualify for the playoffs. San Jose Earthquakes have not won in five games and will return to play after being defeated by Real Salt Lake 2-0.

On the flip side, Los Angeles Galaxy are in fifth place in the standings with 24 points. So far, Greg Vanney's team has played 15 games, won seven, drawn three, and lost five. Los Angeles Galaxy will continue to fight to finish the season in first place in the Western Conference. Currently, Los Angeles FC lead the standings with 30 points. The Galacticos will return to play after being eliminated from the USA Open Cup by losing to Sacramento Republic 2-1.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Date

San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Galaxy will meet at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, June 25, for Week 16 of the 2022 MLS regular season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy

The game to be played between San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Galaxy for Week 16 of the 2022 MLS regular season will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN App. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tuning DAZN.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy anywhere

