San Jose Earthquakes had to receive Los Angeles Galaxy at Stanford Stadium for Matchday 16 of the 2022 MLS regular season in a new edition of the California Derby, but finally this game will not take place. Here you can find out the reason of this suspension and when will this match be played.

After the draw against Portland Timbers (one of the worst teams in the Western Conference), the LA Galaxy lost a great opportunity to get closer to the top of the standings and the difference with the other Los Angeles team, LAFC, is now 6 points. Of course, in this MLS Matchday 16 they were going to try to approach the leaders, for which they needed a victory.

The San Jose Earthquakes lost their Matchday 15 game to Real Salt Lake leaving them with 15 points as the lowest ranked in the West following Kansas City's 2-1 win over Nashville SC. The difference with the last qualified to the round of 16 is 5 points. In this California Derby they would have the chance to get closer to the qualification zone, something for which they will have to wait until Matchday 17.

Why was the game postponed?

The reason this game was postponed was, according to the MLS website, due to: "power outage due to an equipment failure caused by the nearby Edgewood Fire”. For that reason, the game, which was supposed to be played this Saturday June 25 at 10 PM (ET), will now be rescheduled and will be played on September 24.

