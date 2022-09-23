The countdown begins in MLS. The Los Angeles Galaxy have a crucial match against the San Jose Earthquakes to keep alive their aspirations of advancing to the Playoffs. Find here the predictions, odds and how to watch this match for free in the United States.

The moment of truth has arrived in the 2022 MLS season. Now is when teams must step on the gas to avoid being left out of the playoffs. Therein lies the importance of the match between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Los Angeles Galaxy. Read on to find the predictions and odds for this match that you can tune in for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

The equation is simple to understand, with only three games left in the 2022 MLS regular season, the only thing left for the Los Angeles Galaxy to do to avoid being out of the playoffs is to win. Another result would leave them at the mercy of Real Salt Lake, who are equal on points and one place below them in the standings for having fewer wins so far this season.

For their part, the San Jose Earthquakes live a totally different reality from that of the Los Angeles Galaxy. They are simply the second worst team in all of MLS and undoubtedly the worst team in the Western Conference. The Quakes only have the goal of overtaking the Houston Dynamo to avoid finishing in the basement of the standings.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Match information

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, British Columbia.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Storylines and Head-to-Head

After a worrisome loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps, the Los Angeles Galaxy emerged from the ashes to convincingly beat the Colorado Rapids 4-1 and stay in the MLS Playoffs qualification zone. Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes drew 1-1 with FC Dallas.

Statistics show that in the last 5 matches between San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Galaxy, the advantage has gone to the worst team in MLS, with 3 wins to only 2 for Javier Chicharito Hernandez's team. Will the trend be reversed in the match to be played?

How to watch or live stream San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy in the US:

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Predictions and Odds

