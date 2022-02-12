Santos de Guapiles and New York City FC will face each other for the first leg Round of 16 of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Santos Guapiles vs NYCFC: Date, time and TV Channel for 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 in the US

Santos de Guapiles and New York City FC will face each other in the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. It will be the first time that these two teams met in an international competition and both will be looking for a good result to reach the quarter-finals.

New York City FC qualified for this year’s Concacaf Champions League after defeating Portland Timbers to become 2021 MLS Cup champions. They will start their 2022 MLS journey against LA Galaxy on February 27.

Meanwhile, Costa Rican team Santos de Guapiles will be making their debut in the Concacaf Champions League after being the 2021 Concacaf League 2nd best ranked losing quarter-finalist. Here, check out how to watch this match in the US.

Santos de Guapiles vs NYCFC: Date

Santos de Guapiles and New York City FC will meet each other on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica. This will be NYCFC’s second involvement in the tournament after previously qualifying for the 2020 edition.

Santos de Guapiles vs NYCFC: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch Santos de Guapiles vs NYCFC

The match between Santos de Guapiles and New York City FC for Round of 16 of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League to be played on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA.