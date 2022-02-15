Santos de Guapiles play against NYCFC today for a Round of 16 game of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Santos de Guapiles vs NYCFC: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 in the US today

Santos de Guapiles and NYCFC meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. This game will take place at Estadio Municipal Ebal Rodríguez Aguilar in Guapiles today, February 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The visitors hope to win an international game before starting the Major League Soccer tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Santos de Guapiles are ready for their CONCACAF Champions League debut, but they already know what it's like to play internationally as the team ended as runner-up in the 2017 CONCACAF League.

NYCFC played well during the previous edition of their local tournament, the 2021 MLS regular season, they won every game possible to reach the playoffs and win the MLS Cup final against Portland Timbers.

Santos de Guapiles vs NYCFC: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Municipal Ebal Rodríguez Aguilar, Guapiles, Costa Rica.

Santos de Guapiles vs NYCFC: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Santos de Guapiles vs NYCFC: Storylines

Santos de Guapiles are in the 3rd spot of the Costa Rica Primera Division with 10-6-6 overall and 36 points, they are nine points from the first spot and only five from the second team in the table. Santos de Guapiles last two games were victories against Perez Zeledon and against Deportivo Saprissa in another winning streak for the team in the new season.

NYCFC won the 2021 MLS Cup after finishing the season with good numbers of 14-9-11 overall in the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference. It was a good season that showed the offensive power of NYCFC in the playoffs winning Atlanta United, New England, Philadelphia and finally the final against Portland Timbers on penalty kicks.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Santos de Guapiles vs NYCFC in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Round of 16 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, TUDN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Santos de Guapiles vs NYCFC: Predictions And Odds

Santos de Guapiles know how to win at home, but they are underdogs at home with +221 moneylinet at FanDuel, the team has good offensive power at home in the local league. NYCFC are also underdogs at +131 money. The draw is offered at +217 odds. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: NYCFC +131.



FanDuel Santos de Guapiles +221 Draw +217 NYCFC +131

* Odds via FanDuel.