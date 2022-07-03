Santos Laguna play Monterrey today for the Matchweek 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Santos Laguna are ready to play against Monterrey in Matchweek 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Nuevo Corona today, July 3, 2022 at 8:05 PM (ET). The home team wants a fresh start just like the visitors. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Santos Laguna had a relatively good performance during the 2021-2022 Liga MX season, they played in the 2021 Apertura Tournament reaching the quarter-finals, but in the last phase of last season they were left out of reclassification.

Monterrey played better than Santos during the last edition, they played in the playoffs of both stages and the furthest the team got was the quarter-finals. The last time Monterrey won a local league stage was in 2019.

Santos Laguna vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nuevo Corona, Torreon, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Santos Laguna vs Monterrey: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Santos Laguna vs Monterrey: Storylines

Santos Laguna were the 10th best team overall during the 2021-2022 Liga MX season, they won 10 games, drew 14 and lost another ten games. Santos' best performance last season was in the 2021 Apertura when the team won in reclassification against Atletico and then lost against Tigres UANL on aggregate. Santos won the 2021 Guard1anes tournament and the 2018 Clausura.

Monterrey won 48 points last season, four more than Santos Laguna with 44 points, also Monterrey won 12 games and lost 10, their record was better and Monterrey played in the playoffs of both stages while Santos did not.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Santos Laguna vs Monterrey in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Santos Laguna vs Monterrey: Predictions And Odds

Santos Laguna did not have the best season in the 2021-2022 edition but it was enough for them to play in the quarter-finals. Monterrey knows the league's tough fight to make it to the playoffs, plus they won two games against Santos Laguna last season. The best pick for this Liga MX game is Monterrey.

