Santos Laguna and Toluca will face each other for the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV + (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting duels of these quarterfinals of the 2022 Torneo Apertura (although not the most interesting, the best will undoubtedly be the one between Pachuca and Tigres UANL), looking for a place in the semifinals. The winner will face the winner of the duel between America and Puebla (with “Las Aguilas” being favorites to advance after winning the first leg 6-1).

On the one hand, there will be Toluca, who have just had a season with many ups and downs, but who showed great authority in the Requalification to beat FC Juarez 3-0. Now they will have a more complicated rival, since Santos Laguna have been the third best team in the regular season with 33 points, only 2 points behind Monterrey and 5 behind America.

Santos Laguna vs Toluca: Date

This game for the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals between Santos Laguna and Toluca will be played at the Nuevo Estadio Corona this Sunday, October 16 at 8:06 PM (ET).

Santos Laguna vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:06 PM

CT: 7:06 PM

MT: 6:06 PM

PT: 5:06 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Santos Laguna vs Toluca

This second leg of the 2022 Liga MX quarterfinals between Santos Laguna and Toluca will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Sports 2.

