Saudi Arabia and Ecuador will clash today at the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia, Spain for a 2022 International friendly matchup. Find out how to watch or live stream free this international game in your country.

Saudi Arabia and Ecuador will face-off today at the Enrique Roca Stadium in the city of Murcia, in Spain. As both national teams are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the players will give in their best performance to be called up by their coached to be part of the 26-men squad for the tourmanent.

Ecuador had a very good performance in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In fact, under Gustavo Alfaro's management, Ecuador hope to be a competitive team in the World Cup, as well as in their next competitions including Copa America and the next Qualifiers.

On the other side, one of the most intriguing teams in the Asia Confederation, Saudi Arabia. The Arabs don't want to waste any time in their preparation for the World Cup. In fact, they will have a game against the USMNT a few days after this one. So, its a nice opportunity to watch them ahead of that game.

Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Austria: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 1:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador:: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

Mexico: Claro Sports, Marca Claro

Saudi Arabia: SSC 1

United States: Fanatiz PPV