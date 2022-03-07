Seattle Sounders will play against Leon this Tuesday, March 8 at the Lumen Field for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Seattle Sounders and Leon will face each other this Tuesday, March 8 at the Lumen Field in what will be the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Quarterfinals. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

In these quarterfinals, two teams that had no major difficulties in the round of 16 will face each other. On the one hand, there will be the locals who have eliminated Motagua after drawing 0-0 in Honduras and comfortably winning 5-0 in the United States. In the MLS they had a very bad start losing their two games, and that is why they will try to improve for these quarterfinals.

On the other side will be the visitors, Leon from Mexico who advanced to the round by eliminating Guastatoya, whom they beat in both games, first 2-0 and then 1-0. In Liga MX they are in fourth position, at times directly qualifying for the quarterfinals without having to play the Reclassification.

Seattle Sounders vs Leon: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (free trial)

Seattle Sounders vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Leon: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two rivals there is a single precedent. It is from September 23, 2021, where Leon beat Seattle Sounders 3-2 in the Leagues Cup 2021 final. That means, the statistics are favorable to the Mexicans with that only game won. This will be their second game.

How to watch or live stream Seattle Sounders vs Leon in the US

Seattle Sounders and Leon will play the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Quarterfinals this Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

Seattle Sounders vs Leon: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Seattle Sounders are the favorite with +175 odds, while Leon have +180. A tie would finish in a +190 payout.

DraftKings Seattle Sounders +175 Tie +190 Leon +180

*Odds via DraftKings

