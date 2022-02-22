Seattle Sounders take on Motagua at Lumen Field in Seattle for the Round of 16 at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Seattle Sounders and Motagua meet in the Round of 16 of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home team wants to do everything possible to win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Seattle Sounders did not have the best performance against Motagua on the road in the first leg of the Round of 16, in fact it was a disappointing game that ended in a 0-0 draw. Goals were scored in all other games during the first legs of the round of 16, but Sounders vs. Motagua was the only game to end without goals.

Motagua tied another game in the Honduran Primera Division against UPNFM 0-0 just after the draw against the Sounders. The last three games, two in the local league, were draws for Motagua, the team has not won a game since February 8, 2022.

Seattle Sounders vs Motagua: Date

Seattle Sounders and Motagua play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Thursday, February 24 at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home team has the perfect opportunity to win at home and advance to the next round of the tournament, but the visitors are in good shape despite so many draws.

Seattle Sounders vs Motagua: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:45 PM

CT: 9:45 PM

MT: 8:45 PM

PT: 7:45 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Seattle Sounders vs Motagua at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, Seattle Sounders and Motagua at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Thursday, February 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

