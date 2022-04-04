Seattle Sounders take on New York City FC at Lumen Field in Seattle for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Seattle Sounders and New York City FC meet in the Semifinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals. This game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home team is ready to show why they are big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

Seattle Sounders were as dominant as expected during the knockout stage, they won in the R16 against Motagua 5-0 and in the quarter-finals against Leon 4-1 overall. Two wins to send a strong message to the Mexicans teams.

New York City FC are the second US team in the semi-finals but they didn't have as easy of a ride as the Sounders. NYCFC had a tough game against Comunicaciones in the quarterfinals, they won the first leg 3-1 but in the second leg Comunicaciones won the game 4-2 although it was not enough for them to advance to the next round.

Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC: Date

Seattle Sounders and New York City FC play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals on Wednesday, April 6 at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home team is a big favorite and they have a lethal offensive attack, the visitors know how to defend themselves and the result of the first leg is highly important to them.

Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals, Seattle Sounders and New York City FC at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Wednesday, April 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App

