Seattle Sounders play against New York City FC today at the Lumen Field for a Semi-finals game of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semi-finals in the US today

Seattle Sounders and New York City FC meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semi-finals. This game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle today, April 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The battle to reach the final, a team representing a country. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the Us live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Seattle Sounders were superior in the first two stages of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Knockout Stage. They won the Round of 16 against Motagua 5-0 overall and in the quarter-finals they knocked out a Mexican favorite like Leon, 4-1 overall.

New York City FC also played well in the round of 16 against Santos de Guapiles, they won both legs for a final score of 6-0 overall. But things were not so easy for NYCFC in the quarter-finals against Comunicaciones as the team lost the second leg and came close to missing out on the knockout stage.

Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC: Storylines

The Seattle Sounders are big favorites to play in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League final as they are the most dominant US team in the tournament and they have shown it with an average of 4.5 goals per game. The Sounders offensive attack in the round of 16 and quarter-finals was brutal, they didn't let their rivals score goals to take the lead.

New York City FC are underdogs in the semi-finals due to the poor performance they had in the quarter-finals with a team that was supposed to be smaller and weaker than them. Comunicaciones won the second leg game against NYCFC 4-2, but the MLS team managed to advance to the next phase thanks to them winning the first leg 3-1 and the aggregate score was 5-5.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Semi-finals will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Sounders are slight favorites with +101 money at FanDuel, it is highly likely that they will win the first leg game of the semi-finals. New York City FC are underdogs with +227 moneyline. The draw is offered at +215 odds. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: Seattle Sounders +101.



FanDuel Seattle Sounders +101 Draw +215 New York City FC +227

* Odds via FanDuel.