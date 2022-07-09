The Seattle Sounders will host Portland Timber today for the MLS Matchday 19. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Portland Timbers will visit the Seattle Sounders today for MLS Matchday 19. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

Half of the MLS regular season has passed and little by little the teams are showing what their goals will be this season. Two of the teams that will surely be in the fight for the last places to qualify for the round of 16 are precisely these two rivals that face each other for Matchday 19.

The Portland Timbers are not in the best situation since, although with 23 they are only 3 away from the qualifying zone, they have one more game so this match will be key for them. The Sounders are in a slightly better position, although they are the last to qualify for the round of 16 and with a game in hand. However, the Timbers, Minnesota and Vancouver are close behind so it's important to get the win.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Live Stream: FuboTV

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The games between these two rivals have almost always been very close throughout history, and a good example of this equality is the statistics in which there is no dominator. There were 17 wins for each of the two teams with 7 draws for a total of 41 matches played.

The last time these teams faced each other was on August 30, 2021 for the MLS Matchday 5 on that occasion it was Portland Timber's victory, they defeated Seattle Sounders 2-0 with goals from Sebastian Blanco and Felipe Mora.

How to watch or live stream Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers in the US

Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers will play for the Matchday 19 of the MLS today, July 9 at 4:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV. Other Options: FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, SiriusXM FC.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Seattle Sounders the favorite with 1.82 odds, while Portland Timbers have 4.00. A tie would finish in a 3.70 payout.

BetMGM Seattle Sounders 1.82 Tie 3.70 Portland Timbers 4.00

*Odds via BetMGM