According to reports from Italy, Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero was taken under arrest on Monday for corporate crimes and bankruptcy. A big blow for the Serie A club, although it wouldn't have nothing to do with it.

The 2021-22 Serie A season is well underway as everyone is trying to dethrone reigning champions Inter Milan. However, some clubs have other things to worry about besides their work on the pitch. For instance, Sampdoria, whose president is reportedly under arrest.

According to Italian press agency Ansa, Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero was taken to prison on Monday morning for alleged corporate crimes and bankruptcy in an investigation that involves five other people, who face house arrest.

Ferrero, 70, has reportedly been arrested by the Guardia di Finanza, the italian finance police, following an order from the Paola Public Prosecutor - who are in charge of this case - in Calabria, a region in the south of Italy.

Massimo Ferrero is accused of committing financial crimes which apparently don't involve Sampdoria, so the club would have nothing to do with the investigation. However, it obviously affects them as their president is in prison.

The Italian club released a statement in which it distanced itself from the crimes Ferrero is accused of but also suggested it doesn't fully understand why he has been arrested. Besides, the statement also reads Ferrero intends to quit to his role at Sampdoria, where he has been in charge since 2014.

Ferrero has also worked in the film industry. Other five people - who are believed to be facing house arrest - are reportedly involved in this investigation, including his daugther Vanessa Ferrero.