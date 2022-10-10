It is time for the second part of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage and Shakhtar Donetsk will face Real Madrid to begin with it. Here are the details about TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream this game in your country.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-23 UEFA Champions League in your country

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League returns and with the most interesting part of the group stage. Now, Shakhtar Donetsk will try to defeat a strong Real Madrid at home for the three points. In this article you will find how to watch or live stream it in your country. FuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you are in Canada, tune in on DAZN.

Real Madrid's efficiency in the UEFA Champions League is remarkable. Throughout history, the Spanish side has been the best an the titles prove it, so now they will try to ear one more this season.

Surprisingly, Shakhtar Donetsk is living a good moment in Group F alongside the Merengues. Before Mathday 4, they are in the second place, so a possible win against Real Madrid this October 11 will increase their hopes of getting into the next round.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Austria: 9 PM

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 10:30 AM

Indonesia: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Japan: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 8 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (Wednesdsay)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 8 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Austria: DAZN, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 7

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Portugal: Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, VIX+