The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League returns and with the most interesting part of the group stage. Now, Shakhtar Donetsk will try to defeat a strong Real Madrid at home for the three points. In this article you will find how to watch or live stream it in your country. FuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you are in Canada, tune in on DAZN.
Real Madrid's efficiency in the UEFA Champions League is remarkable. Throughout history, the Spanish side has been the best an the titles prove it, so now they will try to ear one more this season.
Surprisingly, Shakhtar Donetsk is living a good moment in Group F alongside the Merengues. Before Mathday 4, they are in the second place, so a possible win against Real Madrid this October 11 will increase their hopes of getting into the next round.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Austria: 9 PM
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 10:30 AM
Indonesia: 2 AM (Wednesday)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Japan: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 8 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (Wednesdsay)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 8 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Austria: DAZN, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 7
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Portugal: Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 1
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
United Kingdom: BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, VIX+