Sheffield United will face Wrexham in the first round of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup Northern section, and here's all the information you need to know to watch this game in your country.

Wrexham, one of the fastest-rising clubs in recent English soccer, is set to kick off their Carabao Cup journey with ambitions that extend beyond their historical roots. The club, which has set its sights on reaching the Premier League, now faces the added challenge of competing in a prestigious domestic tournament.

Their first test comes against Sheffield United, a team eager to bounce back after a disastrous Premier League campaign. Sheffield United, determined to turn the page on one of their worst seasons in recent memory, are eyeing a resurgence and potential promotion this year. Securing a win in their Carabao Cup opener would be a significant morale boost, setting the tone for the season ahead.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 14)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 14)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 14)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 14)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 14)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 14)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Tyrese Campbell of Sheffield United – IMAGO / Sportimage

Sheffield United vs Wrexham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Canada: DAZN Canada

India: FanCode

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen Sport TV1

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo