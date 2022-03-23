South Korea and Iran face each other at World Cup Stadium for the Group A of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

South Korea vs Iran: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

South Korea will welcome Iran at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul in the Third Round of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group A Matchday 9 soccer game in the US. For example, if you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (7-day-free-trial).

This will be their 33rd overall meeting. No surprises here Iran are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 13 occasions so far; South Korea have grabbed a triumph nine times to this day, and an equal number of nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 12, 2021, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in their first meeting in Group A of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Iran. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

South Korea vs Iran: Date

The 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Group A Matchday 9 game between South Korea and Iran will be played on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

South Korea vs Iran: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch South Korea vs Iran for Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between South Korea and Iran on the ninth matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ (Free Trial).