The 4 Argentine players who became more valuable than Messi after the World Cup

Lionel Messi had a to tournament to remember at Qatar 2022, leading Argentina to a long-awaited World Cup success in great fashion. At 36, the Rosario-born winger put the team on his back to bring home the coveted trophy.

With seven goals in as many games, Leo took the limelight throughout the competition, which ended exactly how he wanted. But many of his teammates also made a name for themselves during the World Cup.

In fact, this achievement had a different meaning for Messi and his teammates. While this was the missing piece for the 7x Ballon d’Or, this trophy helped other players take their careers to the next level.

4 Argentine teammates surpass Messi in market value after 2022 World Cup

According to Transfermarkt, Lionel Messi’s market value has fallen to €35 million since the last World Cup. On the other hand, four Argentine players became more valuable than the No. 10 after Qatar 2022: Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Rodrigo de Paul.

Market value in November 2022 (last update before the 2022 World Cup)

Lionel Messi – €50 million

Enzo Fernandez – €35 million

Rodrigo de Paul – €35 million

Alexis Mac Allister – €32 million

Julian Alvarez – €32 million

Current market value

Lionel Messi – €35 million

Enzo Fernandez – €80 million

Rodrigo de Paul – €40 million

Alexis Mac Allister – €65 million

Julian Alvarez – €80 million

For how long will Messi play for Argentina?

Lionel Messi hasn’t retired from international competition yet, since his idea is to at least play in the 2024 Copa America with Argentina. His presence in the 2026 World Cup remains uncertain though.