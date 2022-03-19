Southampton will face Manchester City this Sunday, March 20 for the quarter finals of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game in the US.

Southampton and Manchester City will face each other this Sunday, March 20 at the St. Mary's Stadium in what will be the quarter finals of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free.

The visitors are at the moment one of the strongest teams in England and on the entire European continent. They are the current leaders of the Premier League, and they are also still in contention for the UEFA Champions League and also for this FA Cup. Without a doubt, they are candidates to win all the competitions they play.

On the Southampton side, they will go in search of a real feat against the Premier League leaders. So far the most difficult opponent they faced was West Ham in the round of 16, a tough team but by no means on the same level as Manchester City. No doubt Southampton will have to play a great game if they want to advance to the semi-finals.

Southampton vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England

Southampton vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Southampton vs Manchester City: Storylines

In history, these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 97 games, and contrary to what one might think, the statistics are quite even. Manchester City are the dominators with 38 wins, however Southampton has won 32 games, so the difference in favor of the "Citizens" is only 6 games. Also, there were 27 ties.

How to watch or live stream Southampton vs Manchester City in the US

This 2021/2022 FA Cup quarter final game between Southampton (looking for a feat) and Manchester City (the current Premier League leaders) can be watched in the United States on: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+.

Southampton vs Manchester City: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester City are the favorite with -290 odds, while Southampton have +800. A draw would finish in a +425 payout.

DraftKings Southampton +800 Tie +425 Manchester City -290

*Odds via DraftKings