Spain will play against Albania in a friendly match this Saturday, March 26 for at the RCDE Stadium. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Spain and Albania will face each other this Saturday, March 26 at 2:45 PM (ET) at the RCDE Stadium in a 2022 international friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the United States. You can watch live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Spain are looking to adjust their team ahead of the next World Cup in Qatar. The Spaniards qualified directly for the highest soccer tournament in the world with great difficulty, since until the last moment their direct classification was in doubt, which they played against Sweden (a team that is now playing the playoffs looking for one of the last 3 places that gives UEFA).

In the case of Albania, they got a group with three strong teams like Poland, England and Hungary; and two weaker ones like San Marino and Andorra. The Albanians had a pretty good participation after finishing third in their group, only two points below the Poles, whom they complicated until the end. In this friendly against a rival as strong as Spain they will try to prepare in the best way for future commitments.

Spain vs Albania: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Live Stream: FuboTV

Spain vs Albania: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Spain vs Albania: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The friendly between Spain and Albania will be the first between the two teams in history. Previously they had faced each other, for World Cup and Euro Cup qualifiers, but never in a friendly. In total there are 7 games, all of them won by Spain, the vast dominators of the statistics. The last one took place on October 6, 2017 and was obviously a victory for the Spanish by 3-0.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Spain vs Albania in the US

The game between Spain and Albania to be played this Saturday, March 26 at 2:45 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, will be broadcast to the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.

Spain vs Albania: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Spain are the favorites with -700 odds, while Albania have +1800. A tie would finish in a +700 payout.

DraftKings Spain -700 Tie +1000 Albania +1800

*Odds via DraftKings