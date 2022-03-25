Netherlands will play against Denmark in a friendly match this Saturday, March 26 for at the Amsterdam Arena. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Netherlands and Denmark will face each other this Saturday, March 26 at 3:45 PM (ET) at the Amsterdam Arena in a 2022 international friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the United States.

Like the England vs Switzerland game, this will be a match between two UEFA teams already qualified for the next World Cup in Qatar. In the case of Denmark, they were lucky to have a very easy group, in which they won 9 of their 10 games, obtaining 27 points out of a possible 30 and securing their presence in Qatar.

The group in the Netherlands was one of the most difficult and, in fact, the Dutch had a lot of problems to finish as the first in their zone and get their place in Qatar. Finally, with 23 points out of a possible 30, they surpassed Turkey and Norway, who endangered the Dutch presence in Qatar until almost the end of the Qualifiers.

Netherlands vs Denmark: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Time: 3:45 PM (ET)

Location: Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs Denmark: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

Netherlands vs Denmark: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two rivals are quite even: in a total of 30 games, the Dutch are the dominant players with 12 wins compared to 8 for Denmark, and there were also 10 draws. The last game between the two was on June 9, 2012 for the Eurocup Poland/Ukraine 2012, with a 1-0 victory for Denmark.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Netherlands vs Denmark in the US

The game between Netherlands and Denmark to be played this Saturday, March 26 at 3:45 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, will be broadcast to the United States on: ESPN+, PrendeTV.

Netherlands vs Denmark: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Netherlands are the favorites with -115 odds, while Denmark have +310. A tie would finish in a +260 payout.

DraftKings Netherlands -115 Tie +260 Denmark +310

*Odds via DraftKings