Spain will play against Andorra in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Spain will face off against Andorra in a 2024 international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the match, revealing its venue and presenting a variety of viewing options customized to your preferences. Whether through conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Spain vs Andorra live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After a very poor performance in the last World Cup, in which they were not only eliminated by Morocco, but also demonstrated a game with excess passing but little depth, Spain are ready to turn the page and face the next important tournament that lie ahead.

Euro 2024 is very close and the Spanish want to get there in the best possible way. And for this, there is nothing better than preparing with friendlies. Their rivals will be Andorra, a team located among the worst in UEFA, which nevertheless has the great opportunity to face a top-level rival.

Spain vs Andorra: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Andorra: 9:30 PM

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (June 6)

Canada: 3:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (June 6)

Italy: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (June 6)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Max Llovera of Andorra – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Spain vs Andorra: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Andorra: L’Equipe Web, TVE La 1

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX