Spain will face off against Andorra in a 2024 international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the match, revealing its venue and presenting a variety of viewing options customized to your preferences. Whether through conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.
After a very poor performance in the last World Cup, in which they were not only eliminated by Morocco, but also demonstrated a game with excess passing but little depth, Spain are ready to turn the page and face the next important tournament that lie ahead.
Euro 2024 is very close and the Spanish want to get there in the best possible way. And for this, there is nothing better than preparing with friendlies. Their rivals will be Andorra, a team located among the worst in UEFA, which nevertheless has the great opportunity to face a top-level rival.
Spain vs Andorra: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Andorra: 9:30 PM
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (June 6)
Canada: 3:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (June 6)
Italy: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (June 6)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)
Spain vs Andorra: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Andorra: L’Equipe Web, TVE La 1
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX