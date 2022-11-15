One of Canada’s biggest breakout stars in the World Cup could be midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, here is a look at his yearly earnings.

Stephen Eustaquio's salary at FC Porto: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year

Stephen Eustaquio is a talented midfielder who plays for FC Porto in Portugal and has appeared in 26 games for Canada. Eustaquio, who is 25, has scored 3 times for the Maple Leafs and is a part of their 26- man roster heading to the FIFA World Cup.

Stephen Eustaquio's career began in Portugal, given his Portuguese background, and even represented the nation at the youth level before committing to Canada in November of 2019. In Portugal, Eustaquio played with Torreense, Leixões, Chaves, Paços de Ferreira and now FC Porto. He also played briefly in Mexico with Cruz Azul to little fanfare.

Now at FC Porto, Eustaquio has 2 goals in 11 matches with 4 assists after his four seasons at Paços Ferreira where he came to the spotlight. So how much does Stephen Eustaquio earn at FC Porto? We break it down for you.

Stephen Eustaquio's salary per year

While Stephen Eustaquio's salary is undisclosed, multiple sources have it at an estimated $1.03 million. Stephen Eustaquio's FC Porto contract runs until 2027.

Stephen Eustaquio's salary per hour - $497

Stephen Eustaquio's salary per day - $3,973.90

Stephen Eustaquio's salary per week - $19,870

Stephen Eustaquio's salary per month - $86,101