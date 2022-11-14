Canada returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1986, here are the 26-men that John Herdman will take to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Canada’s World Cup history is a very poor one, the Maple Leafs only qualified to one World Cup prior to 2022, it was in 1986, and they went 0-3 and did not score a single goal. Since then, soccer has been a second-tier sport.

Then with the arrival of Major League Soccer and a revival of the Canadian player, Canada was able to not only return to the World Cup, but they also qualified first in Concacaf World Cup qualifying.

Canada has a list of European stars led by Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David, and Stephen Eustáquio. Coach John Herdman has picked his 26-man roster, here is the complete 2022 Canada World Cup roster.

Canada FIFA World Cup squad 2022

Canada will be in Group F with Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco, a tough group for the Concacaf side, one were getting out of the group would be a major achievement.

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade/Serbia), James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

Defenders: Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor/Turkey), Derek Cornelius (Vancouver Whitecaps - Panetolikos/Greece), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forrest/England), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Chaves/Portugal), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)

Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto/Portugal), Liam Fraser (Deinze/Belgium), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas/Turkey), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone/Scotland)

Forwards: Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge/Belgium), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille/France), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich/Germany), Junior Hoillett (Reading/England), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge/Belgium), Liam Miller (FC Basel/ Switzerland), Ike Ugbo (Troyes/France)