Strasbourg will clash against Ligue 1 Champions PSG at Stade de la Meinau for Matchday 35 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1.Here you will know all about this French league game, such as how to watch or live stream it free, the game information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Strasbourg haven’t win against PSG in their lasts 4 games between them. PSG won all those games, including the last match. It was a 4-1 win for PSG. However, Strasbourg have set their highest tally over a Ligue 1 season. They are in 6th place with 56 points while fighting for a spot in the next season’s UEFA Conference League.

Despite PSG managed to clinch the Ligue 1 title in the last game, rumors are all around about Mauricio Pochettino’s whereabouts at the end of the season. The Argentinian coach have been linked to several European clubs for next season. However, with 4 games left to play in the season. PSG willtry to finish off with the most points possible.

Strasbourg vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Strasbourg vs PSG: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Strasbourg vs PSG: Storylines

Strasbourg have set their highest tally over a Ligue 1 season. They are in 6th place with 56 points and are fighting for a spot in the next season’s UEFA Conference League. However, they haven’t won against PSG in a while. The last game between these two sides was a 4-1 win for PSG. The Ligue 1 Champions have been confronted with their fan base because of this season’s disappointments, they will have to win all 4 games left in the season to make them happy.

Strasbourg vs PSG: How to watch or stream live in the US

The match between Strasbourg and PSG for Matchday 35 of of 2021-2022 Ligue 1 at 3:00 PM (ET) will be available to watch in United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS.

Strasbourg vs PSG: Predictions and Odds

The oddsmakers have set the numbers for this Ligue 1 game. According to Ceasars, PSG are seen as the firm favorites with +114 odds to finish off the game with the win. Meanwhile, Strasbourg have +230 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 35 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1, while a tie would result in a +225 payout.

