Tata Martino on Lionel Messi’s form coming into the playoffs

Inter Miami are entering the final four games of the season, and head coach Tata Martino shed light on Lionel Messi’s status down the stretch.

It has been an up-and-down year for Lionel Messi in MLS; in his first full season, he missed substantial game time due to injuries and Argentina national team commitments. Still, when on the field, Messi has been sensational, with 14 goals and 15 assists in just 15 games.

Since returning from his ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final, Messi scored two goals on his return against the Philadelphia Union.

With Inter Miami having the Supporters’ Shield nearly locked up, and a deeper squad that features Luis Suarez, Federico Redondo, and Leo Campana, Tata Martino feels that Messi just needs to play to be 100% fit for the playoffs.

Tata Martino on Lionel Messi’s Fitness



In a press conference, Martino was firm that, “We are confident that (Messi) will arrive in very good shape for the playoffs.” Martino stressed that what Messi needs isn’t minutes managing but simply playing competitive minutes.

Inter Miami has four games remaining in their regular season, and Messi will also have South American World Cup qualifiers with Argentina in October.

Inter Miami’s next match will be against Charlotte FC on Saturday, a game Messi is expected to start in.

