Team Roberto Carlos take on Team Ronaldinho at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami for the The Beautiful Game By R10 & RC3. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Team Roberto Carlos and Team Ronaldinho meet in the The Beautiful Game By R10 & RC3. This game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. Stars, champions and good music all in one place. Here is all the detailed information about this Special Soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

A world class soccer event will take place in Miami with a list of the best players in the world playing for Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho. The event will only be available once this year and will likely not happen again until 2023.

Most are soccer players, but each team will have available players from other sports such as Chad Ocho Cinco (Former NFL) and Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash. Other big players like UEFA Champions League winner Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao will also be part of the game.

The Beautiful Game By R10 & RC3: TV Channel

This game for the The Beautiful Game By R10 & RC3, Team Roberto Carlos and Team Ronaldinho at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami will be broadcast in the US by Fanatiz.

The Beautiful Game By R10 & RC3: Date

Team Roberto Carlos and Team Ronaldinho play for the The Beautiful Game By R10 & RC3 on Saturday, June 18 at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. Ronaldinho has the best squad but Roberto Carlos also has a full roster of players with experience in Europe and winners of all kinds of tournaments.

The Beautiful Game By R10 & RC3: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

The Beautiful Game By R10 & RC3: Teams

TEAM ROBERTO CARLOS

Goalkeeper:

#1 - Sébastien Frey - Former Fiorentina, Inter Milan play

Defenders:

#3 - Roberto Carlos - Former Real Madrid, Brazilian national team player

#12 - Fred - Brazilian influencer

#2 - Cafu - Former AC Milan and Brazilian national team player

#3 - Éder Militão - Brazilian national team, Real Madrid CF player

#5 - Ricardo Osorio - Former Mexican national team player

Midfielders:

#23 - Arturo Vidal - Inter Milan, Chilean national team player

#10 - Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama - Former Colombian national team, Miami Fusion player

#8 - Hristo Stoichkov - Former Bulgarian national team, FC Barcelona player

#10 - Rivaldo - Brazilian national team, FC Barcelona player

#28 - Denis Zakaria - Switzerland national team, Juventus FC player

Forwards:

#9 - Radamel Falcao - Rayo Vallecano, Colombian national team player

#11 - Amauri - Former Juventus FC, Fort Lauderdale Strikers player

#17 - Nani - Former Portuguese national team, Manchester United FC player

#17 - David Trezeguet - Former France national team, Juventus FC player

#1+8 - Ivan Zamorano - Former Chilean national team, Real Madrid CF player

#7 - Mariano - Real Madrid CF player

Other:

#19 - Leandro Barbosa - Former NBA player

#13 - Steve Nash - Brooklyn Nets head coach, former NBA player

#33 - Blessd - Colombian recording artist

TEAM RONALDINHO

Goalkeeper:

#1 - René Higuita - Former Colombian national team player

Defenders:

#6 - Aldair - Former Brazilian national team player

#4 - Rafa Marquez - Former Mexican national team, FC Barcelona player

#2 - Diego Lugano - Former Uruguayan national team player

#33 - Rodrigo Costa - Former 1860 Munich player

#2 - Gabriel - Former Grêmio, São Paulo player

Midfielders:

#10 - Ronaldinho - Former Brazilian national team player

#20 - Deco - Former Portuguese national team player

#21 - Paulo Dybala - Argentinian national team player

#10 - Roberto Assis - Former Grêmio player

#6 - Paul Pogba - French national team player

#14 - Blaise Matuidi - Former French national team, Inter Miami CF player

#8 - Ryan Babel - Former Netherlands national team, Liverpool FC player

Forwards:

#22 - Kevin Kurányi - Former German national team player

#777 - Rauw Alejandro - Puerto Rican recording artist

#20 - Vinicius Jr - Brazilian national team, Real Madrid CF player

#9 - Patrick Kluivert - Former Netherlands national team, FC Barcelona player

Other:

#23 - Diogo Snow - Brazilian artist

#7 - Lunay - Puerto Rican recording artist

#22 - Jimmy Butler - Miami Heat player

#85 - Chad Ocho Cinco - Former NFL player

#10 - Romero Britto - Brazilian artist