It is believed that Barcelona still owes a significant quantity of money from a number of incoming transactions dating back several seasons, some of which include players who have since departed Camp Nou permanently. Here, find out the actual sum the Blaugrana are yet to pay to four different clubs.

It is well known that Barcelona have, in recent years, been plagued by severe economic difficulties. As a result, the team lost their best player, Lionel Messi, in the summer of 2021, and president Joan Laporta had to sell many assets this summer to keep the club competitive in free agency.

One of the most pressing problems Xavi Hernandez's side must address is their astronomical annual payroll expenditure, which now exceeds €650 million. That's not all, however; the club's financial woes are much more extensive than that.

According to previous reports, the Argentine is still owed a substantial sum of around €50 million because of postponed wage payments. The same is true for a number of other players who agreed to compensation reductions or deferrals over the course of the previous two seasons.

How much Barcelona still owe four different clubs for incoming transfers

This year's first quarter revealed that Barcelona owes Spanish veteran defender Gerard Pique a large portion of his income. As a result, even high-profile players like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are prepared to reduce their salaries if it would benefit Barcelona.

Furthermore, a new allegation by Catalunya Radio claims that the Camp Nou outfit have unpaid transfer fees to teams from which they have recruited players in the recent past. The €55 million transfer fee owing to Manchester City for the January purchase of Ferran Torres has apparently not been paid by the Blaugrana yet.

It's incredible that the Catalans have only paid €3 million for Torres thus far. As a result, the Premier League winners are still owed €52 million. Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Barcelona and Ajax haven't finalized all of their business dealings either. The report indicates that the La Liga giants still owe the Dutch champions €32 million for the acquisition of Frenkie de Jong and another €10 million for the sale of Sergiño Dest, who moved to Serie A's Milan this summer on loan.

As of 2020, the Blaugrana owe €36 million to Juventus for the transfer of Miralem Pjanic. As an added insult, they are yet to pay Liverpool the remaining €14 million they agreed to pay for Philippe Coutinho's acquisition in 2018. All in all, Barcelona owe a total of €144 million to four separate teams in outstanding transfer fees, all of which must be paid in the foreseeable future.