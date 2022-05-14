After Manchester City activated Haaland's €60 million release clause, the player signed a deal that would keep him in the club's employ until 2027. Here, find out the number he could choose to have printed on his jersey and the reasons behind the decision.

After acquiring Julian Alvarez from Argentine outfitRiver Plate earlier this year, Manchester City have agreed to pay Borussia Dortmund a reported sum of €60 million for the acquisition of Norway international, Erling Haaland.

The current holders of the Premier League title have been without a striker since since Sergio Aguero left for Barcelona a year ago, and it is anticipated that the Norwegian forward will sign a five-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old striker completed the medical checkups this week, and is expected to be presented as a new Citizens' player soon. The greatest problem, now that the drama surrounding his future has been resolved, will be deciding the number of the jersey City's new addition would opt for.

Which kit number would Erling Haaland take at Manchester City?

A variety of jersey numbers have been used by the forward in his career, including No. 17 and No. 23. For both Borussia Dortmund and Norway, it seems he has prefered to wear the No. 9 shirt. The issue is that Gabriel Jesus is currently occupying the number 9 at City.

However, It is claimed that the Brazilian ace may leave in the summer, allowing Haaland to take over the number 9 kit at the Etihad Stadium. Alternatively, if Jesus does not depart Pep Guardiola's side, Erling might take the number 15, which was formerly worn by his father, Alf Inge Haaland.

Alf-Inge Haaland, the father of Erling Haaland, played for Manchester City from 2000 to 2003, accumulating 47 games while wearing the number 15 jersey on his back over the course of those three seasons.

Because of his father's tenure as an active member of the team, this young star will be eligible to inherit the number that he has never worn before in his career. After Jesus Navas, Stefan Savic, and Javier Garrido, Eliaquim Mangala was the last Sky Blues' player to don the kit number 15.