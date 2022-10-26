Xavi has been unwilling to take any chances with the young Ansu Fati in his recovery from injury, therefore Barcelona have controlled his comeback extremely cautiously. Nevertheless, the star may be leaving his childhood club during the next January transfer window.

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati made his debut for the Blaugrana first team when he was 16 years old, but since then, he has dealt with a number of injury-related problems. Though, since the beginning of the season, the now 19-year-old forward has maintained his fitness.

Yet, manager Xavi Hernandez has only given him two La Liga starts in 11 games so far. Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, and Memphis Depay are just a few of the manager's possibilities on the wings.

Despite having a rare spot in the starting lineup, in the first few months of the season, he has contributed three goals and three assists. A year ago almost to the day, Fati renewed his contract with Barcelona. He has a deal with the Catalan powerhouses until 2027, with an option to extend it through 2029.

Why Xavi has upset Ansu Fati to point of possible Camp Nou exit

Barcelona rolled to yet another stunning victory at Camp Nou on Sunday night in La Liga as they defeated Athletic Club 4-0. This victory came only days after they defeated Villarreal 3-0, with the 19-year-old prodigy scoring a goal. In addition to making some significant tactical adjustments, Xavi changed up the starting lineup for the match in an effort to surprise the Red and Whites.

And in the end, his choices worked out well for the Blaugrana, who won decisively. Ansu Fati, though, is reportedly one player who feels unfairly treated as a result of the manager's adjustments. The club have taken great care to handle the Spaniard's comeback from injury, and Xavi has been extremely cautious when playing the young player.

The attacker has only started three times so far this year, against Real Mallorca and Villarreal in La Liga, and once at Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League. The method, however, does not seem to be warmly received by Fati's entourage. Spanish journalist Joan Fontes claims that the former La Masia academy graduate was said to prefer starting over coming off the bench.

Contrarily, it is believed that Xavi and his staff do not share this view. Fati and his entourage are likely unhappy with the present situation since it might cost him a spot on Spain's World Cup roster and comes only two weeks before the selection will be unveiled.

In addition, Jorge Mendes, who represents the player, believes that the talent's natural development is being stunted due to a lack of playing time. The 19-year-old winger has allegedly vowed to leave the Calatan side if his playing time does not increase, as reported by Spanish media source Redioestadio Noche.