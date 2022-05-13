According to Sport Bild, the story between Lewandowski and Bayern Munich has come to an end. Check out here the reasons why Bayern would be willing to sell the Pole for €35M in this summer transfer window.

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world. During his time at Borussia Dortmund, the Pole excelled, but his big breakthrough came in 2014 when he signed for Bayern Munich as a free agent.

In 2020 and 2021, FIFA selected him as the best player in the world and awarded him “The Best” award. And with Bayern Munich, he won every possible title, including the Champions League. So far, Lewandowski has played 373 games for the Bavarian club and scored 343 goals.

A month ago, Uli Hoeness said: "I take it for granted that Robert will play for Bayern next year. It's very easy, he's under contract". Furthermore, the club's chief executive, Oliver Kahn, recently claimed that Lewandowski would be staying in Bavaria ahead of next term. "We definitely have Robert with us for another season”. However, according to Sport Bild, the story between Lewandowski and Bayern Munich has come to an end.

The reasons why Bayern Munich would be willing to sell Robert Lewandowski

The 33-year-old has turned down the long-awaited offer of a new deal at the Allianz Arena amid links of a summer transfer to Barcelona. According to Sport Bild, the German club would have offered Lewandowski a new contract until 2024 and a salary of 20 million euros. But the Pole would have turned it down.

Sport Bild say that the Poland captain grew angry with the German giants over their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as a long-term replacement. Furthermore, the Pole is reportedly angry mainly with Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern's sporting director, as he believes the club has not treated him fairly.

In addition, officials have detected the discomfort of the Pole with the club, they assume that it is not worth retaining him against his will, and therefore Bayern changed their position. They will let the striker go. They would agree to sell him for around 35-40 million euros.

Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern until 2023, but his departure from the club could happen sooner. The leading candidate to sign the striker are Barcelona. However, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, The Cules currently don´t have the financial power to sign Lewandowski even though they want to. They need to make sales this summer to get their finances in order.

"I am open to everything. I'm quiet. It is important for me to be able to focus on my game, always on what can happen in the last match. Everything that remains to be done regarding the contracts is a secondary issue and remains in the background”, Lewandowski said about his situation.