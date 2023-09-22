The seven Argentine players who are worth more than Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the best player Argentina have produced in years. The Rosario-born winger silenced his doubters in the last few years with the national team, taking the country to glory in the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup.

At 36, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to be the most impactful player of La Albiceleste. That’s why Lionel Scaloni and his teammates want to convince Leo to play in the 2026 World Cup.

With Messi on the field, Argentina will always have more chances to succeed. However, the three-time world champions can also count on other players, as some of them already are more valuable than their captain.

Seven Argentine players worth more than Messi

According to Transfermarkt, Lionel Messi’s market value is €35 million. There are seven Argentine players worth more than him: Lautaro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Cristian Romero, Julian Alvarez, Lisandro Martinez, and Rodrigo de Paul.

Lautaro Martinez – €85 million Enzo Fernandez – €80 million Alexis Mac Allister – €65 million Cristian Romero – €60 million Julian Alvarez – €60 million Lisandro Martinez – €50 million Rodrigo de Paul – €40 million

This is not exactly a surprise, since age is an important factor when it comes to determine the market value of any player. Besides, there’s a reason why Argentina won the last World Cup. Messi may have taken the spotlight, he didn’t do it on his own.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored at Qatar 2022?

Lionel Messi helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup by scoring seven goals, four of them from the penalty spot.