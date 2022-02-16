Tigres UANL vs Atletico de San Luis face off on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican League game in the US.

Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis face off on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Miguel Herrera's men head into this clash in high spirits as they recorded a string of good results lately. The Felinos made it three wins in a row in the Mexican league when they beat Chivas 3-1 last time out.

On the other hand, Andre Jardine got off to a losing start to his tenure in charge of San Luis as Toluca defeated them 1-0 on Matchday 5. It has been their fourth loss in the tournament (W1).

Tigres UANL vs Atletico de San Luis: Date

Tigres UANL and Atletico de San Luis will face each other on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Estadio Universitario on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, Tigres beat San Luis 3-0.

Tigres UANL vs Atletico de San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

TV channel to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico de San Luis in the US

The game to be played between Tigres UANL and Atletico de San Luis will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, and Univision.