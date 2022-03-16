Tigres UANL and Monterrey face off in a new edition of the Clasico Regio on Matchday 11 of the 2022 Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this exciting Liga MX derby.

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Date, Time, TV channel in the US for Clasico Regio in Liga MX 2022 Clausura

Familiar foes meet on Matchday 11 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura when Tigres UANL welcome lifelong rivals Monterrey to Estadio Universitario UANL in a highly anticipated Clasico Regio. Here, find out the date and kick-off time for this Liga MX derby. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Felinos head into this clash in incredibly high spirits. Miguel Herrera's men have been flying in the Mexican league as they ride on a seven-game undefeated run (W6 D1) and sit third in the standings head of the derby.

On the other hand, Rayados have also been in great form since Victor Manuel Vucetich took over. Monterrey have won all three games under the new manager to climb up to the sixth spot. Will they extend their winning streak against the rivals?

Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey: Date of Clasico Regio

Tigres UANL and Monterrey will face each other on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Estadio Universitario UANL. Last time they met last year, Rayados claimed a 2-0 victory in the derby.

Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Clasico Regio Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey

The Clasico Regio to be played between Tigres UANL and Monterrey will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.